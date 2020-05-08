All apartments in Tempe
5903 S PALM Drive

5903 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5903 South Palm Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
APPLICATION RECEIVED AND APPROVED. WAITING ON EM. Beautiful 3-bed 2-bath home in centrally located Tempe, located right next to the sprawling Kiwanis Park with tons of outdoor amenities ! The kitchen was recently updated with granite countertops and newer black appliance package. Stone like kitchen backsplash under mounted sink with upgraded Kohler like plumbing fixture. Neutral ceramic tile in kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms. Carpet in family room, and laminate wood floors in living room and bedrooms. There is an air conditioned detached workshop in the backyard with electricity and additional storage. Sparkling pool in the backyard with pavers with 2-car garage and synthetic grass for pride of ownership looking home. The home has been lived in by the past owners since 201

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 S PALM Drive have any available units?
5903 S PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 S PALM Drive have?
Some of 5903 S PALM Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 S PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5903 S PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 S PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5903 S PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5903 S PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5903 S PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 5903 S PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 S PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 S PALM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5903 S PALM Drive has a pool.
Does 5903 S PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 5903 S PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 S PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 S PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.

