565 W Westchester Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

565 W Westchester Avenue

565 W Westchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

565 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, spacious Pantry, updated shaker cabinets, Wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with Spa like master bathroom, Huge loft perfect for entertaining, 2nd master or mother in law suite downstairs equip with another gorgeous bathroom. brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout,ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, grass areas. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 W Westchester Avenue have any available units?
565 W Westchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 W Westchester Avenue have?
Some of 565 W Westchester Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 W Westchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
565 W Westchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 W Westchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 W Westchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 565 W Westchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 565 W Westchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 565 W Westchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 W Westchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 W Westchester Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 565 W Westchester Avenue has a pool.
Does 565 W Westchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 565 W Westchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 565 W Westchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 W Westchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

