All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 5608 S BOUNTY Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
5608 S BOUNTY Court
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

5608 S BOUNTY Court

5608 South Bounty Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5608 South Bounty Court, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to rent this well cared for townhouse in Lake Park Villas. This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The home has been finished with new concrete flooring downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs. The kitchen was recently updated to included new cabinets w/ pull out shelves. Tenants will have access to the amenities with the Lakes subdivision. Easy access to multiple freeways, ASU, shopping and hospitals. Walking distance to Rover Elementary School. HOA covers water, sewer and trash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 S BOUNTY Court have any available units?
5608 S BOUNTY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 S BOUNTY Court have?
Some of 5608 S BOUNTY Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 S BOUNTY Court currently offering any rent specials?
5608 S BOUNTY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 S BOUNTY Court pet-friendly?
No, 5608 S BOUNTY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5608 S BOUNTY Court offer parking?
Yes, 5608 S BOUNTY Court offers parking.
Does 5608 S BOUNTY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 S BOUNTY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 S BOUNTY Court have a pool?
No, 5608 S BOUNTY Court does not have a pool.
Does 5608 S BOUNTY Court have accessible units?
No, 5608 S BOUNTY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 S BOUNTY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 S BOUNTY Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College