5608 S BOUNTY Court

Be the first to rent this well cared for townhouse in Lake Park Villas. This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The home has been finished with new concrete flooring downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs. The kitchen was recently updated to included new cabinets w/ pull out shelves. Tenants will have access to the amenities with the Lakes subdivision. Easy access to multiple freeways, ASU, shopping and hospitals. Walking distance to Rover Elementary School. HOA covers water, sewer and trash!