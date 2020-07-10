551 S Allred Drive

Amenities

Bright and spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the highly sought after University Shadows community. This well established community is located just off the 202 /101 in Tempe. Close to the the amazing Mesa-Riverview Park and Rio Salado Pathway, this property is a must see and will rent fast. The living room/dining combination offers lots of space w/easy entertainment flow through two great sliding glass doors to the front porch/entry.The master has a private bath, lots of closet space plus a private patio. Easy access to Mesa Riverview Park and the Rio Salado/Stadium Connector Pathway that will take you right into Tempe. Mill avenue is a cheap Uber away. You will fall in love w/ the location and all it has to offer. Priced at $1599.00 per month plus 4% tpt tax, pet friendly w/a $500.00 deposit. Property is currently occupied please call Matthew at 480-462-6683 to schedule a showing. Deposit is $1599.00, plus 1 time lease admin fee of $150.00, applications are $55.00 per applicant age 18+