All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 551 S Allred Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
551 S Allred Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

551 S Allred Drive

551 South Allred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Mesa Grande
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

551 South Allred Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Bright and spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the highly sought after University Shadows community. This well established community is located just off the 202 /101 in Tempe. Close to the the amazing Mesa-Riverview Park and Rio Salado Pathway, this property is a must see and will rent fast. The living room/dining combination offers lots of space w/easy entertainment flow through two great sliding glass doors to the front porch/entry.The master has a private bath, lots of closet space plus a private patio. Easy access to Mesa Riverview Park and the Rio Salado/Stadium Connector Pathway that will take you right into Tempe. Mill avenue is a cheap Uber away. You will fall in love w/ the location and all it has to offer. Priced at $1599.00 per month plus 4% tpt tax, pet friendly w/a $500.00 deposit. Property is currently occupied please call Matthew at 480-462-6683 to schedule a showing. Deposit is $1599.00, plus 1 time lease admin fee of $150.00, applications are $55.00 per applicant age 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 S Allred Drive have any available units?
551 S Allred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 551 S Allred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 S Allred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 S Allred Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 S Allred Drive is pet friendly.
Does 551 S Allred Drive offer parking?
No, 551 S Allred Drive does not offer parking.
Does 551 S Allred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 S Allred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 S Allred Drive have a pool?
No, 551 S Allred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 551 S Allred Drive have accessible units?
No, 551 S Allred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 551 S Allred Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 S Allred Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 S Allred Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 S Allred Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College