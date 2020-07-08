All apartments in Tempe
5417 South Mitchell Drive
Last updated May 8 2020

5417 South Mitchell Drive

5417 South Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5417 South Mitchell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Centrally located this 2 bed 1 3/4 bath home in Tempe! This charming home has been well taken care of and loved. The home boasts a charming covered back patio with additional brick pavers around the patio. You must see the lovely kitchen, a separate dining room, and the spacious living room. Check out the ceiling fans in each room, newer bathroom counter tops, newer kitchen cabinets, newer tile throughout, and fresh paint! The community features Separate RV Parking, 2 community pools (one heated) and spa. Extra storage area is large located in the 2 car garage area. Close to freeways, ASU, airport, restaurants & shopping.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,320, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 South Mitchell Drive have any available units?
5417 South Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 South Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 5417 South Mitchell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 South Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5417 South Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 South Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 South Mitchell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5417 South Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5417 South Mitchell Drive offers parking.
Does 5417 South Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 South Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 South Mitchell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5417 South Mitchell Drive has a pool.
Does 5417 South Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 5417 South Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 South Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 South Mitchell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

