5417 South Mitchell Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Centrally located this 2 bed 1 3/4 bath home in Tempe! This charming home has been well taken care of and loved. The home boasts a charming covered back patio with additional brick pavers around the patio. You must see the lovely kitchen, a separate dining room, and the spacious living room. Check out the ceiling fans in each room, newer bathroom counter tops, newer kitchen cabinets, newer tile throughout, and fresh paint! The community features Separate RV Parking, 2 community pools (one heated) and spa. Extra storage area is large located in the 2 car garage area. Close to freeways, ASU, airport, restaurants & shopping.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,320, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.