Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remolded unit in the heart of Tempe. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 900 sq. ft. w/ vaulted ceilings, pantry, dual-pane windows, new tile floors with carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint inside and out and covered parking for 1 vehicle. Laundry room on premises with 2 washers/2 dryers. Very clean and ready to be occupied.