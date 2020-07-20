5317 S MARINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This is a gorgeous home that's been recently updated and remodeled, and you must see it! This home has an updated kitchen, flooring and finishes . The location is amazing, as it's right by the lake! Living here also includes all the perks of the community - clubhouse, tennis courts, racquetball courts, volleyball courts, an olympic size pool, hot tub, a kid's pool, kid's playground, and of course the gorgeous views of the lake!A charming home in a charming neighborhood.What a wonderful place to call home!