Tempe, AZ
5317 S MARINE Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

5317 S MARINE Drive

5317 South Marine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5317 South Marine Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a gorgeous home that's been recently updated and remodeled, and you must see it! This home has an updated kitchen, flooring and finishes . The location is amazing, as it's right by the lake! Living here also includes all the perks of the community - clubhouse, tennis courts, racquetball courts, volleyball courts, an olympic size pool, hot tub, a kid's pool, kid's playground, and of course the gorgeous views of the lake!A charming home in a charming neighborhood.What a wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 S MARINE Drive have any available units?
5317 S MARINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 S MARINE Drive have?
Some of 5317 S MARINE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 S MARINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5317 S MARINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 S MARINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5317 S MARINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5317 S MARINE Drive offer parking?
No, 5317 S MARINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5317 S MARINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 S MARINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 S MARINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5317 S MARINE Drive has a pool.
Does 5317 S MARINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5317 S MARINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 S MARINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 S MARINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
