BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN QUIET TEMPE NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 313930
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath two-story townhome in quiet Knoell Ville Monaco, Tempe. Conveniently located near 101, 60 freeways and ASU! Fresh inside paint, newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new bathroom vanities, ceiling fans, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, laundry hook ups, tiles throughout, private backyard patio. Attached two-car carport.
No pets.
Community has a large pool with bbq and picnic areas.
Monthly rent is $1700 plus $34 city tax for a minimum one year lease. Rent includes HOA fee and water.
$1700 Security Deposit required plus $300 non refundable cleaning deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5214-s-monaco-dr.-tempe-az/313930
