Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5214 S MONACO DR.

5214 South Monaco Drive · (602) 920-8030
Location

5214 South Monaco Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Knoell Ville Monaco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1734 · Avail. now

$1,734

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN QUIET TEMPE NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 313930

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath two-story townhome in quiet Knoell Ville Monaco, Tempe. Conveniently located near 101, 60 freeways and ASU! Fresh inside paint, newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances, new bathroom vanities, ceiling fans, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, laundry hook ups, tiles throughout, private backyard patio. Attached two-car carport.
No pets.
Community has a large pool with bbq and picnic areas.
Monthly rent is $1700 plus $34 city tax for a minimum one year lease. Rent includes HOA fee and water.
$1700 Security Deposit required plus $300 non refundable cleaning deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5214-s-monaco-dr.-tempe-az/313930
Property Id 313930

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5941368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 S MONACO DR. have any available units?
5214 S MONACO DR. has a unit available for $1,734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 S MONACO DR. have?
Some of 5214 S MONACO DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 S MONACO DR. currently offering any rent specials?
5214 S MONACO DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 S MONACO DR. pet-friendly?
No, 5214 S MONACO DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5214 S MONACO DR. offer parking?
Yes, 5214 S MONACO DR. offers parking.
Does 5214 S MONACO DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 S MONACO DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 S MONACO DR. have a pool?
Yes, 5214 S MONACO DR. has a pool.
Does 5214 S MONACO DR. have accessible units?
No, 5214 S MONACO DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 S MONACO DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 S MONACO DR. has units with dishwashers.
