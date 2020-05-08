5120 S DORSEY Lane

Amenities

This stunning tri-level home contains 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a beautiful open concept main floor, and perfect backyard for entertaining! The main floor boasts a gorgeous white kitchen, modern fireplace, dining area and large laundry room. Step outside onto your covered patio and enjoy the sunken fire pit or sparkling pool! No expense was spared when designing this Tempe home. Conveniently located minutes away from Fry's Marketplace, Target, Scramble, Barro's Pizza, The Porch, a movie theatre and many more!