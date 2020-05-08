All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:50 PM

5120 S DORSEY Lane

5120 South Dorsey Lane · (480) 246-9383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5120 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
media room
This stunning tri-level home contains 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a beautiful open concept main floor, and perfect backyard for entertaining! The main floor boasts a gorgeous white kitchen, modern fireplace, dining area and large laundry room. Step outside onto your covered patio and enjoy the sunken fire pit or sparkling pool! No expense was spared when designing this Tempe home. Conveniently located minutes away from Fry's Marketplace, Target, Scramble, Barro's Pizza, The Porch, a movie theatre and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 S DORSEY Lane have any available units?
5120 S DORSEY Lane has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 S DORSEY Lane have?
Some of 5120 S DORSEY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 S DORSEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5120 S DORSEY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 S DORSEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5120 S DORSEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5120 S DORSEY Lane offer parking?
No, 5120 S DORSEY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5120 S DORSEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 S DORSEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 S DORSEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5120 S DORSEY Lane has a pool.
Does 5120 S DORSEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 5120 S DORSEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 S DORSEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 S DORSEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
