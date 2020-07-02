506 S HARDY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities bocce court playground bbq/grill

Diamond Place Townhomes on Hardy, where the premium grade details that grace the interiors impart a pervasive sense of quality and the curated designushers a new Vernacular. Space and light mix with high end materials to infuse modern form with inventiveness. The first-Floor bedroom includes walk in closetwith en suite bathroom and sliding glass doors to a private patio. Upon entering the second floor the oversized 12' sliding glass doors in the Living / Dining spacereveal scenic Tempe Views and neighboring Jaycee Park playgrounds, recreation and athletic space as well as a bedroom with walk in closet with anabundance of sunshine. Designed to deliver elegance and functionality, the Kitchen with all Bosh appliances and custom Millwork Cabinetry easily satisfies theCulinary user. T 3rd floor living suites include a Master bedroom with oversized sliding glass doors and private balcony, along with en suite bathroom and an oversized shower, double sink with custom Millwork vanity with private commode and a walk-in closet. The Junior Master Bedroom include en suite bathroom with custom Millwork vanity and walk in closet along with Washer and Dryer hookups in the common corridor. The amenities include a bocce ball court and outdoor barbecue with picnic table. Diamond Place is a commuter's delight with the Valley metro bus and free Orbit shuttle just seconds away, while the expanding light rail is less than a mile.