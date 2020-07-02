All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 506 S HARDY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
506 S HARDY Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

506 S HARDY Drive

506 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bocce court
playground
bbq/grill
Diamond Place Townhomes on Hardy, where the premium grade details that grace the interiors impart a pervasive sense of quality and the curated designushers a new Vernacular. Space and light mix with high end materials to infuse modern form with inventiveness. The first-Floor bedroom includes walk in closetwith en suite bathroom and sliding glass doors to a private patio. Upon entering the second floor the oversized 12' sliding glass doors in the Living / Dining spacereveal scenic Tempe Views and neighboring Jaycee Park playgrounds, recreation and athletic space as well as a bedroom with walk in closet with anabundance of sunshine. Designed to deliver elegance and functionality, the Kitchen with all Bosh appliances and custom Millwork Cabinetry easily satisfies theCulinary user. T 3rd floor living suites include a Master bedroom with oversized sliding glass doors and private balcony, along with en suite bathroom and an oversized shower, double sink with custom Millwork vanity with private commode and a walk-in closet. The Junior Master Bedroom include en suite bathroom with custom Millwork vanity and walk in closet along with Washer and Dryer hookups in the common corridor. The amenities include a bocce ball court and outdoor barbecue with picnic table. Diamond Place is a commuter's delight with the Valley metro bus and free Orbit shuttle just seconds away, while the expanding light rail is less than a mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 S HARDY Drive have any available units?
506 S HARDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 S HARDY Drive have?
Some of 506 S HARDY Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 S HARDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 S HARDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 S HARDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 S HARDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 506 S HARDY Drive offer parking?
No, 506 S HARDY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 S HARDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 S HARDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 S HARDY Drive have a pool?
No, 506 S HARDY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 S HARDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 S HARDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 S HARDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 S HARDY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College