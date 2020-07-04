505 S Roosevelt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park parking

Casita Sonora in Downtown Tempe is a two story loft unit with many special touches to detail. Updated kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Exposed Vega poles, 4'x 8' picture window, Saltillo tile and much more. Walking distance to ASU. On Orbit (flag stop) route (Free local bus). 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park,1.8% rental tax. Owner pays trash and water-individually metered electric. Renter's insurance required. No smoking in Unit.Washer and Dryer shared with adjacent unit. TV not included. OWNER/AGENT