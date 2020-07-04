505 S Roosevelt Street

Amenities
Casita Sonora in Downtown Tempe is a two story loft unit with many special touches to detail. Updated kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Exposed Vega poles, 4'x 8' picture window, Saltillo tile and much more. Walking distance to ASU. On Orbit (flag stop) route (Free local bus). 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park,1.8% rental tax. Owner pays trash and water-individually metered electric. Renter's insurance required. No smoking in Unit.Washer and Dryer shared with adjacent unit. TV not included. OWNER/AGENT