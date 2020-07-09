All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 505 E Loma Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
505 E Loma Vista Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

505 E Loma Vista Dr

505 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

505 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0563fcd032 ---- Walk into this very special Adobe brick Tempe home and enjoy recently improved, custom features throughout. This 3 bed 3 bath home is located in the popular Broadmor neighborhood and features spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, updated bathrooms, and an open kitchen to family room with new island and built-in cooktop. New double-pane windows throughout for energy efficiency. Step outside to enjoy an ample back patio with large grassy backyard and mature fruit trees. Walkable from local public schools and ASU, and located just minutes from the 60, and Loop 101. Easy access while sitting in a great neighborhood! This one won\'t last long, so call today to schedule a showing! Pets considered based on strength of the application, no cats please. Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy this home. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.8% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Large Yard Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E Loma Vista Dr have any available units?
505 E Loma Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E Loma Vista Dr have?
Some of 505 E Loma Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E Loma Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 E Loma Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E Loma Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E Loma Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 505 E Loma Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 505 E Loma Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 505 E Loma Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 E Loma Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E Loma Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 505 E Loma Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 505 E Loma Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 E Loma Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E Loma Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E Loma Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College