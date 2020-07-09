505 E Loma Vista Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0563fcd032 ---- Walk into this very special Adobe brick Tempe home and enjoy recently improved, custom features throughout. This 3 bed 3 bath home is located in the popular Broadmor neighborhood and features spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, updated bathrooms, and an open kitchen to family room with new island and built-in cooktop. New double-pane windows throughout for energy efficiency. Step outside to enjoy an ample back patio with large grassy backyard and mature fruit trees. Walkable from local public schools and ASU, and located just minutes from the 60, and Loop 101. Easy access while sitting in a great neighborhood! This one won\'t last long, so call today to schedule a showing! Pets considered based on strength of the application, no cats please. Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy this home. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.8% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval) Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Large Yard Washer/Dryer In Unit