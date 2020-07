Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Nicely remodeled 3br, 2ba home in well established neighborhood with big back yard and storage. New cabinets and quartz counters in kitchen and baths. New stainless appliances included Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. All new wood look tile floors and new paint throughout. Close to shopping, schools and easy access to freeway. Call for pets. No cats please.