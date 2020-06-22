4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

An easy house & neighborhood to call home! A beautiful open floor plan with spacious family, dining & kitchen have tile floors; carpeted formal LR & BRs. Kitchen was recently renovated with updated cabinets, appliances and c-tops. Refrigerator included. ''Extra'' room off patio is perfect as office/workshop/craft space/play room. Lots of extra storage in kitchen, laundry & garage. All BRs have ceiling fans. Split master has 3/4 private bath. Inside laundry with roomy pantry. LARGE backyard has park-like grass and fenced pool--a perfect play area for young and old. Pool service included with rent. 2-C garage with additional covered slab parking. Easy-care front yard landscape. Auto water system thru out yard. SORRY, NO PETS