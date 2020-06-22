All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way

4735 South Country Club Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4735 South Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An easy house & neighborhood to call home! A beautiful open floor plan with spacious family, dining & kitchen have tile floors; carpeted formal LR & BRs. Kitchen was recently renovated with updated cabinets, appliances and c-tops. Refrigerator included. ''Extra'' room off patio is perfect as office/workshop/craft space/play room. Lots of extra storage in kitchen, laundry & garage. All BRs have ceiling fans. Split master has 3/4 private bath. Inside laundry with roomy pantry. LARGE backyard has park-like grass and fenced pool--a perfect play area for young and old. Pool service included with rent. 2-C garage with additional covered slab parking. Easy-care front yard landscape. Auto water system thru out yard. SORRY, NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way have any available units?
4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way have?
Some of 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way currently offering any rent specials?
4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way pet-friendly?
No, 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way offer parking?
Yes, 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way does offer parking.
Does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way have a pool?
Yes, 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way has a pool.
Does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way have accessible units?
No, 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 S COUNTRY CLUB Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College