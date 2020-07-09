All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4518 South Willow Drive

4518 South Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4518 South Willow Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kitchen has granite countertops, Cabinets,Island, Stove, Microwave, disposal!! Both Full baths completely remodeled Tile, fixtures, cabinets, Corian counter tops, and glass shower doors. All windows have been replaced with dual paned Low E windows. Relax on the private covered patio or cool off in your private diving pool - pool service included in the lease price!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS,
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 South Willow Drive have any available units?
4518 South Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 South Willow Drive have?
Some of 4518 South Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 South Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 South Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 South Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 South Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4518 South Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 4518 South Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4518 South Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 South Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 South Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4518 South Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 4518 South Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4518 South Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 South Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 South Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

