4518 South Willow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kitchen has granite countertops, Cabinets,Island, Stove, Microwave, disposal!! Both Full baths completely remodeled Tile, fixtures, cabinets, Corian counter tops, and glass shower doors. All windows have been replaced with dual paned Low E windows. Relax on the private covered patio or cool off in your private diving pool - pool service included in the lease price!



Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

NO PETS,

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.