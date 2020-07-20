All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

448 W LARONA Lane

448 West Larona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

448 West Larona Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Two Story, 5 bed / 3.5 bath / 3 car garage with cabinets in prestigious Warner Ranch neighborhood, close to all four major freeways. Amazing floor plan, very large family room, you have to see it to appreciate it's size. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath downstairs; all bedrooms has ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Downstairs is all tile. Move in ready and well maintained home, freshly exterior paint; granite c'tops/backsplash, steel appliances. Hunter Douglas homecombe blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 W LARONA Lane have any available units?
448 W LARONA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 W LARONA Lane have?
Some of 448 W LARONA Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 W LARONA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
448 W LARONA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 W LARONA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 448 W LARONA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 448 W LARONA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 448 W LARONA Lane offers parking.
Does 448 W LARONA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 W LARONA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 W LARONA Lane have a pool?
No, 448 W LARONA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 448 W LARONA Lane have accessible units?
No, 448 W LARONA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 448 W LARONA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 W LARONA Lane has units with dishwashers.
