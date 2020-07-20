448 W LARONA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Two Story, 5 bed / 3.5 bath / 3 car garage with cabinets in prestigious Warner Ranch neighborhood, close to all four major freeways. Amazing floor plan, very large family room, you have to see it to appreciate it's size. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath downstairs; all bedrooms has ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Downstairs is all tile. Move in ready and well maintained home, freshly exterior paint; granite c'tops/backsplash, steel appliances. Hunter Douglas homecombe blinds.