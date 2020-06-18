Amenities
4414 S Newberry Rd Available 08/01/20 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL HOME WITH FENCED POOL - Huge 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home minutes from ASU and the 60 freeway. This tri-level home features a large kitchen with eat in area, massive living space and large bedrooms. Energy saving triple pane windows through out, 2 A/C units, tons of storage! Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Backyard has covered patio and fenced diving pool and pool service is included with rent. Excellent location, just minutes from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, light rail, bus and orbit stops.
Rent - $2,795 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,795
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE3217799)