Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4414 S Newberry Rd

4414 South Newberry Road · (480) 550-8500
Location

4414 South Newberry Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4414 S Newberry Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4414 S Newberry Rd Available 08/01/20 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL HOME WITH FENCED POOL - Huge 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home minutes from ASU and the 60 freeway. This tri-level home features a large kitchen with eat in area, massive living space and large bedrooms. Energy saving triple pane windows through out, 2 A/C units, tons of storage! Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Backyard has covered patio and fenced diving pool and pool service is included with rent. Excellent location, just minutes from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, light rail, bus and orbit stops.

FOR FULL LIST OF HOMES AVAILABLE AND ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,795 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,795
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3217799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 S Newberry Rd have any available units?
4414 S Newberry Rd has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 S Newberry Rd have?
Some of 4414 S Newberry Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 S Newberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4414 S Newberry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 S Newberry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 S Newberry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4414 S Newberry Rd offer parking?
No, 4414 S Newberry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4414 S Newberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 S Newberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 S Newberry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4414 S Newberry Rd has a pool.
Does 4414 S Newberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 4414 S Newberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 S Newberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 S Newberry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
