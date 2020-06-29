All apartments in Tempe
430 West Hermosa Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 9:15 PM

430 West Hermosa Drive

430 West Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

430 West Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1925 if approved on or before Mar. 13th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $105 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1820.

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 West Hermosa Drive have any available units?
430 West Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 West Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 430 West Hermosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 West Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 West Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 West Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 West Hermosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 430 West Hermosa Drive offer parking?
No, 430 West Hermosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 West Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 West Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 West Hermosa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 430 West Hermosa Drive has a pool.
Does 430 West Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 West Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 West Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 West Hermosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
