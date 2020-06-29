430 West Hermosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1925 if approved on or before Mar. 13th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $105 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1820.



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.