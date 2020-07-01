429 S ROBERT RD

A 3 bedroom Tempe house available for rent. One of the bedrooms is located externally for privacy and a backyard and a front parking space is there as well. It can be rented for a whole family or by roommates. It is convenient for ASU students as it is situated in that area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250682 Property Id 250682
(RLNE5666559)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
