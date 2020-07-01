All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

429 S ROBERT RD

429 South Robert Road · No Longer Available
Location

429 South Robert Road, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

parking
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom house Tempe - Property Id: 250682

A 3 bedroom Tempe house available for rent. One of the bedrooms is located externally for privacy and a backyard and a front parking space is there as well. It can be rented for a whole family or by roommates. It is convenient for ASU students as it is situated in that area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250682
Property Id 250682

(RLNE5666559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 S ROBERT RD have any available units?
429 S ROBERT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 S ROBERT RD have?
Some of 429 S ROBERT RD's amenities include parking, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 S ROBERT RD currently offering any rent specials?
429 S ROBERT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 S ROBERT RD pet-friendly?
No, 429 S ROBERT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 429 S ROBERT RD offer parking?
Yes, 429 S ROBERT RD offers parking.
Does 429 S ROBERT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 S ROBERT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 S ROBERT RD have a pool?
No, 429 S ROBERT RD does not have a pool.
Does 429 S ROBERT RD have accessible units?
No, 429 S ROBERT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 429 S ROBERT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 S ROBERT RD does not have units with dishwashers.

