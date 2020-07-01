429 S ROBERT RD

Amenities

parking microwave carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom house Tempe - Property Id: 250682



A 3 bedroom Tempe house available for rent. One of the bedrooms is located externally for privacy and a backyard and a front parking space is there as well. It can be rented for a whole family or by roommates. It is convenient for ASU students as it is situated in that area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250682

Property Id 250682



(RLNE5666559)