Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:43 AM

421 E ALAMEDA Drive

421 West Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 West Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
5 bedroom split level in ASU/Broadmore neighborhood with a diving pool and great backyard! Upstairs has the master bedroom plus 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs is the second full bath plus 2 more bedrroms - one is HUGE and would also make a great game or media room. The main leverl has the kitchen, full laundry room, eaing area and large living room. Love the remodeled kitchen (gutted to studs & redone) with 2 refrigerators and new double pane windows all around. An added sliding glass door and secondary patio creates two separate patios. Side-entry garage with built-in storage and expanded driveway slab for parking. Close to US 60 and I-202 freeways. Both pool and lawn service are included in the rent. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
421 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 421 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 E ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 E ALAMEDA Drive offers parking.
Does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 E ALAMEDA Drive has a pool.
Does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
