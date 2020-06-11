421 E ALAMEDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

5 bedroom split level in ASU/Broadmore neighborhood with a diving pool and great backyard! Upstairs has the master bedroom plus 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs is the second full bath plus 2 more bedrroms - one is HUGE and would also make a great game or media room. The main leverl has the kitchen, full laundry room, eaing area and large living room. Love the remodeled kitchen (gutted to studs & redone) with 2 refrigerators and new double pane windows all around. An added sliding glass door and secondary patio creates two separate patios. Side-entry garage with built-in storage and expanded driveway slab for parking. Close to US 60 and I-202 freeways. Both pool and lawn service are included in the rent. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.