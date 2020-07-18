All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 405 W Hermosa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
405 W Hermosa Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

405 W Hermosa Dr

405 West Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

405 West Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
405 W Hermosa Dr Available 08/15/20 Available in August! Fabulous Tempe 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Tempe's Knoell Tempe Corridor. Beautiful hardwood floors, private bath in the master bedroom and updated kitchen. Green, peaceful, backyard with large covered patio perfect for entertaining. RV parking through side gate. All this located on a large corner lot. Convenient location! Close to ASU, the 60, local shops and restaurants.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 08/15/2020

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 1971
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1288
GARAGE: 1 carport
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
• Monthly premium starting at $5/month
• Call for more details or click the link below for more info
• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4188267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W Hermosa Dr have any available units?
405 W Hermosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W Hermosa Dr have?
Some of 405 W Hermosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W Hermosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
405 W Hermosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W Hermosa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 405 W Hermosa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 405 W Hermosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 405 W Hermosa Dr offers parking.
Does 405 W Hermosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 W Hermosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W Hermosa Dr have a pool?
No, 405 W Hermosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 405 W Hermosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 405 W Hermosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W Hermosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 W Hermosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College