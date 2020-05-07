All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4009 S Mill Ave

4009 South Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4009 South Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
4009 S Mill Ave Available 03/19/20 2 bedrooms 2-1/2 bathrooms Condo Tempe **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON**

Updated Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level and carpet upstairs. Clean looking cabinets with upgraded Stainless Steel appliances. Private patio in back with a large storage closet. Covered parking, community pool.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe, we do require renters insurance.

(RLNE5618346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 S Mill Ave have any available units?
4009 S Mill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 S Mill Ave have?
Some of 4009 S Mill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 S Mill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4009 S Mill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 S Mill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 S Mill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4009 S Mill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4009 S Mill Ave offers parking.
Does 4009 S Mill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 S Mill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 S Mill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4009 S Mill Ave has a pool.
Does 4009 S Mill Ave have accessible units?
No, 4009 S Mill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 S Mill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 S Mill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

