Amenities
4009 S Mill Ave Available 03/19/20 2 bedrooms 2-1/2 bathrooms Condo Tempe **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON**
Updated Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level and carpet upstairs. Clean looking cabinets with upgraded Stainless Steel appliances. Private patio in back with a large storage closet. Covered parking, community pool.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe, we do require renters insurance.
(RLNE5618346)