Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice property with new paint, ceramic tile in all common areas with new carpet in the bedrooms. - Two covered patios - Close to shopping, freeway and schools - Private rear yard - Double garage with opener - Washer, dryer and refrigerator - Professional cleaning will be done prior to move-in. No college students, assistive animals only please..