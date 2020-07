Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy everything the Arcadia area lifestyle has to offer within blocks of this beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, brand new carpet and new interior paint. This open floor plan has plenty of space to entertain both indoors and out. The home is within a short distance of popular restaurants, schools and entertainment!