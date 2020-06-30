All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

3410 South Cutler Drive

3410 South Cutler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3410 South Cutler Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
*** Check out my 3D Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DUF23334bQ4 ***

Warm and inviting home in centralized Tempe location! Located Near Priest Dr and Southern! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with large living area, breakfast bar, and eat-in kitchen! Walkout to your large covered patio and backyard with diving pool, perfect for entertaining this summer! Extra storage area as well! A short distance from Downtown Tempe, ASU, and Kiwanas Park! Pool service is included in the lease price!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 South Cutler Drive have any available units?
3410 South Cutler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 South Cutler Drive have?
Some of 3410 South Cutler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 South Cutler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 South Cutler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 South Cutler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3410 South Cutler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3410 South Cutler Drive offer parking?
No, 3410 South Cutler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3410 South Cutler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 South Cutler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 South Cutler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3410 South Cutler Drive has a pool.
Does 3410 South Cutler Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 South Cutler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 South Cutler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 South Cutler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

