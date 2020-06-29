All apartments in Tempe
333 E Lilac Dr
333 E Lilac Dr

333 East Lilac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 East Lilac Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
Charming Patio Home in Marlborough Park Villas near Old Town Scottsdale!

2 Car garage with direct access into home.

All appliances included! Refrigerator, and Full size Washer and Dryer.

Great views, green parks, and the perfect quiet community for walking or biking. The Community pool is located on the same street so a very short walk to cool off this summer!

This 2 story patio home features a private gated front courtyard area and back patio area with low maintenance plants and pavers. Patio backs to a private desert wash. Great for your morning coffee, bird watching or to catch an evening summer sunset!

All bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. One half bath is located downstairs. Neutral carpet and paint.

Eat in Kitchen with French Doors to the front enclosed courtyard patio area.

Family room has 8ft+ ceilings and a Flagstone wood burning Fireplace.

1 Pet upon Lessor approval with deposit and application fee.

Located 4 miles from Old Town Scottsdale, near Papago Parks trails and lake, Papago Buttes, Marquee Theatre, Loop 202, Tempe Town Lake and Beach Park, Skysong Innovation Center, 15 min to Sky Harbor Airport and Downtown Phoenix!

Available as a 1 or 2 year minimum lease. No short term leases.

A RV/boat storage lot is nearby for the Villa residences. Agent to verify Tenant use with HOA.

Online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. A Non-refundable $35 fee per adult 18 and older.

Email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for Leasing requirements prior to your viewing appointment and prior to applying online. (602)670-3000. Scheduling viewings for 7/1 and 7/2.

This charmer will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E Lilac Dr have any available units?
333 E Lilac Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E Lilac Dr have?
Some of 333 E Lilac Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E Lilac Dr currently offering any rent specials?
333 E Lilac Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E Lilac Dr pet-friendly?
No, 333 E Lilac Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 333 E Lilac Dr offer parking?
Yes, 333 E Lilac Dr offers parking.
Does 333 E Lilac Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 E Lilac Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E Lilac Dr have a pool?
Yes, 333 E Lilac Dr has a pool.
Does 333 E Lilac Dr have accessible units?
No, 333 E Lilac Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E Lilac Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 E Lilac Dr has units with dishwashers.
