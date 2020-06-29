333 E Lilac Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

Charming Patio Home in Marlborough Park Villas near Old Town Scottsdale!



2 Car garage with direct access into home.



All appliances included! Refrigerator, and Full size Washer and Dryer.



Great views, green parks, and the perfect quiet community for walking or biking. The Community pool is located on the same street so a very short walk to cool off this summer!



This 2 story patio home features a private gated front courtyard area and back patio area with low maintenance plants and pavers. Patio backs to a private desert wash. Great for your morning coffee, bird watching or to catch an evening summer sunset!



All bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs. One half bath is located downstairs. Neutral carpet and paint.



Eat in Kitchen with French Doors to the front enclosed courtyard patio area.



Family room has 8ft+ ceilings and a Flagstone wood burning Fireplace.



1 Pet upon Lessor approval with deposit and application fee.



Located 4 miles from Old Town Scottsdale, near Papago Parks trails and lake, Papago Buttes, Marquee Theatre, Loop 202, Tempe Town Lake and Beach Park, Skysong Innovation Center, 15 min to Sky Harbor Airport and Downtown Phoenix!



Available as a 1 or 2 year minimum lease. No short term leases.



A RV/boat storage lot is nearby for the Villa residences. Agent to verify Tenant use with HOA.



Online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. A Non-refundable $35 fee per adult 18 and older.



Email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for Leasing requirements prior to your viewing appointment and prior to applying online. (602)670-3000. Scheduling viewings for 7/1 and 7/2.



This charmer will not last long!