Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive

3319 South Los Feliz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3319 South Los Feliz Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1. WOW! Check out this quiet 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home with a 2 car garage! This home sits on an oversized lot with an AMAZING resort style backyard complete with refreshing pool, heated spa, rock features, outdoor shower, custom exterior lighting, a spacious covered patio, storage shed and lush, low maintenance landscaping. This is a house you will look forward to coming home to! Light, bright and open floor plan with separate living and family room and lots of big windows and natural light. Tastefully remodeled with tile and cherry wood laminate floors through out and carpet in 2 bedrooms. Large kitchen with features generally only seen in much more expensive homes including quartz counters, maple raised-panel cabinets, roll-out shelving, soft close drawers, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive have any available units?
3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive have?
Some of 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive offers parking.
Does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive has a pool.
Does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive has units with dishwashers.

