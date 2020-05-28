3319 S LOS FELIZ Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1. WOW! Check out this quiet 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home with a 2 car garage! This home sits on an oversized lot with an AMAZING resort style backyard complete with refreshing pool, heated spa, rock features, outdoor shower, custom exterior lighting, a spacious covered patio, storage shed and lush, low maintenance landscaping. This is a house you will look forward to coming home to! Light, bright and open floor plan with separate living and family room and lots of big windows and natural light. Tastefully remodeled with tile and cherry wood laminate floors through out and carpet in 2 bedrooms. Large kitchen with features generally only seen in much more expensive homes including quartz counters, maple raised-panel cabinets, roll-out shelving, soft close drawers, and more!