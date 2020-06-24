33 E ERIE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

This completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath Tempe home is absolutely stunning! Open floor plan with wood plank tile displays the stunning custom kitchen. Large quartz island features induction range. Custom cabinets encase the wall oven and large stainless steel refrigerator, this is truly a chef's kitchen! Large bedroom off of family room features a one of a kind wood burning fireplace. Master bathroom features custom tile surround and a frameless glass enclosure. Large covered patio with oversized backyard and sparkling pool with pool service included. All kitchen appliances included + washer and dryer. Full 2 car garage, just minutes from ASU Campus and Mill Avenue Strip!