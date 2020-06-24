All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

33 E ERIE Drive

33 East Erie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33 East Erie Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath Tempe home is absolutely stunning! Open floor plan with wood plank tile displays the stunning custom kitchen. Large quartz island features induction range. Custom cabinets encase the wall oven and large stainless steel refrigerator, this is truly a chef's kitchen! Large bedroom off of family room features a one of a kind wood burning fireplace. Master bathroom features custom tile surround and a frameless glass enclosure. Large covered patio with oversized backyard and sparkling pool with pool service included. All kitchen appliances included + washer and dryer. Full 2 car garage, just minutes from ASU Campus and Mill Avenue Strip!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 E ERIE Drive have any available units?
33 E ERIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 E ERIE Drive have?
Some of 33 E ERIE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 E ERIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 E ERIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 E ERIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 E ERIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 33 E ERIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33 E ERIE Drive offers parking.
Does 33 E ERIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 E ERIE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 E ERIE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33 E ERIE Drive has a pool.
Does 33 E ERIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 E ERIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 E ERIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 E ERIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
