Tempe, AZ
328 W Riviera Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

328 W Riviera Dr

328 West Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-level Tempe home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a bonus room is ready for you to call home! The interior boasts an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that comes with all appliances, updated dual pane windows, two tone paint, front load washer and dryer and plenty of upgrades. Additional features include a spacious grassy backyard, desert landscaped front with great curb appeal, bonus outside storage, covered porch and carport. Schedule your showing today!

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W Riviera Dr have any available units?
328 W Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 W Riviera Dr have?
Some of 328 W Riviera Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
328 W Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 W Riviera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 328 W Riviera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 328 W Riviera Dr offers parking.
Does 328 W Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 W Riviera Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W Riviera Dr have a pool?
No, 328 W Riviera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 328 W Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 328 W Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 W Riviera Dr has units with dishwashers.
