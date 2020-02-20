328 W Riviera Dr

Amenities
This single-level Tempe home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a bonus room is ready for you to call home! The interior boasts an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen that comes with all appliances, updated dual pane windows, two tone paint, front load washer and dryer and plenty of upgrades. Additional features include a spacious grassy backyard, desert landscaped front with great curb appeal, bonus outside storage, covered porch and carport. Schedule your showing today!
$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â