327 E LA JOLLA Drive

Beautiful 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014, Brand new paint 2019. Wood Plank Tile throughout! OVER SIZED BEDROOMS! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, Orbit stops in front. Monthly landscaping is included in rent.