All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 327 E LA JOLLA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
327 E LA JOLLA Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:28 AM

327 E LA JOLLA Drive

327 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

327 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014, Brand new paint 2019. Wood Plank Tile throughout! OVER SIZED BEDROOMS! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, restaurants, shopping and entertainment, Orbit stops in front. Monthly landscaping is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive have any available units?
327 E LA JOLLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive have?
Some of 327 E LA JOLLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 E LA JOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 E LA JOLLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 E LA JOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 E LA JOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 E LA JOLLA Drive offers parking.
Does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 E LA JOLLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive have a pool?
No, 327 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 E LA JOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College