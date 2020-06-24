305 S WILSON Street

Amenities

Fantastic townhome located in the heart of Tempe. This three bedrooms and three baths townhouse is loaded with upgrades. Granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, water R/O system, slate floors. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms, recessed lighting throughout, storage, security system, full size W/D, two private balconies and 2 car garages. Community also includes grassy common area, BBQ and community pool. Within walking distance to ASU, the Metro light rail, downtown Tempe and Tempe Beach Park.