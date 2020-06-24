All apartments in Tempe
305 S WILSON Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

305 S WILSON Street

305 South Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic townhome located in the heart of Tempe. This three bedrooms and three baths townhouse is loaded with upgrades. Granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, water R/O system, slate floors. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms, recessed lighting throughout, storage, security system, full size W/D, two private balconies and 2 car garages. Community also includes grassy common area, BBQ and community pool. Within walking distance to ASU, the Metro light rail, downtown Tempe and Tempe Beach Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 S WILSON Street have any available units?
305 S WILSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 S WILSON Street have?
Some of 305 S WILSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 S WILSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 S WILSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 S WILSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 S WILSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 305 S WILSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 S WILSON Street offers parking.
Does 305 S WILSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 S WILSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 S WILSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 305 S WILSON Street has a pool.
Does 305 S WILSON Street have accessible units?
No, 305 S WILSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 S WILSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 S WILSON Street has units with dishwashers.
