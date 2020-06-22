2906 South Price Road

Amenities

This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Tempe is on a quiet private drive and is a must see! It has a two car garage and is cable ready. The landscaping is low-maintenance, interior has neutral paint and stained concrete flooring. The living room has a fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing when the weather is cooler. The kitchen with nice appliances included. The backyard has a large covered patio. Laundry room with washer/dryer included too. Call today before it's gone! This home is a great find!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.