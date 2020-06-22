All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 South Price Road

2906 South Price Road · No Longer Available
Location

2906 South Price Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Shalimar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Tempe is on a quiet private drive and is a must see! It has a two car garage and is cable ready. The landscaping is low-maintenance, interior has neutral paint and stained concrete flooring. The living room has a fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing when the weather is cooler. The kitchen with nice appliances included. The backyard has a large covered patio. Laundry room with washer/dryer included too. Call today before it's gone! This home is a great find!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 South Price Road have any available units?
2906 South Price Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 South Price Road have?
Some of 2906 South Price Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 South Price Road currently offering any rent specials?
2906 South Price Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 South Price Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 South Price Road is pet friendly.
Does 2906 South Price Road offer parking?
Yes, 2906 South Price Road does offer parking.
Does 2906 South Price Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 South Price Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 South Price Road have a pool?
No, 2906 South Price Road does not have a pool.
Does 2906 South Price Road have accessible units?
No, 2906 South Price Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 South Price Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 South Price Road does not have units with dishwashers.
