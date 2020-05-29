All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
287 W BUENA VISTA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

287 W BUENA VISTA Drive

287 West Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

287 West Buena Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Minute Your Clients Walk in This Lovely Home They will Feel the Peace and Serenity! This Beautiful Rental Property is in the Prestigious Parke Tempe Neighborhood, Right in the Heart of Tempe/Chandler! It Is In the Highly Sought After Kyrene School District. New Contemporary Interior and Exterior Paint, Tile, Wood Flooring, Carpeting, Ceiling Fans and Water Heater. The Remodeled Kitchen Has an Island, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Desk, a Gas Cooktop and Wall Oven. The Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower as Well as Dual Sinks. Backyard has a Fenced Refreshing Private Pool. Conveniently located near Intel, Shopping, Restaurants, Minutes from the I-10, US-60 and the 101 Freeways. Owner does not want any cats in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive have any available units?
287 W BUENA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
287 W BUENA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 W BUENA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Jefferson Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College