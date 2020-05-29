287 W BUENA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Minute Your Clients Walk in This Lovely Home They will Feel the Peace and Serenity! This Beautiful Rental Property is in the Prestigious Parke Tempe Neighborhood, Right in the Heart of Tempe/Chandler! It Is In the Highly Sought After Kyrene School District. New Contemporary Interior and Exterior Paint, Tile, Wood Flooring, Carpeting, Ceiling Fans and Water Heater. The Remodeled Kitchen Has an Island, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Desk, a Gas Cooktop and Wall Oven. The Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower as Well as Dual Sinks. Backyard has a Fenced Refreshing Private Pool. Conveniently located near Intel, Shopping, Restaurants, Minutes from the I-10, US-60 and the 101 Freeways. Owner does not want any cats in the home.