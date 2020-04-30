Amenities

2725 S Rural Rd #37 Available 08/01/19 STUNNING 2 BEDROOM REMODELED TEMPE TOWNHOME! ALL UTILITIES PAID EXCEPT ELECTRIC! - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/19



Don't miss your chance to live in this beautifully renovated home! This 2 bedroom unit has it all! Rent includes all utilities except electric! Community offers lush grass common areas and private pool for residents. Redone contemporary flooring with 6x24 porcelain grey tile with white accents running throughout. Gorgeous white brick fireplace centered in huge living room. Remodeled kitchen with mocha cabinets, urban style overhead lighting, custom granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances & spacious opening from sink area overlooking the living room. Bedrooms are oversized with brand new fixtures & ceiling fans. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Bathroom boasts custom granite top vanity with mocha cabinets, new toilet, vanity lighting & bathtub with custom vertical tile surround & matching penny round accent. Perfectly situated minutes from ASU, US 60 & direct bus line up Rural Rd. Ready for August 1st move in!



Rent - $1,095 + tax

Security Deposit - $1,095

Admin Fee - $100

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Pet Fee - $250



