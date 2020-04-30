All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2725 S Rural Rd #37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2725 S Rural Rd #37
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2725 S Rural Rd #37

2725 S Rural Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2725 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2725 S Rural Rd #37 Available 08/01/19 STUNNING 2 BEDROOM REMODELED TEMPE TOWNHOME! ALL UTILITIES PAID EXCEPT ELECTRIC! - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/19

Don't miss your chance to live in this beautifully renovated home! This 2 bedroom unit has it all! Rent includes all utilities except electric! Community offers lush grass common areas and private pool for residents. Redone contemporary flooring with 6x24 porcelain grey tile with white accents running throughout. Gorgeous white brick fireplace centered in huge living room. Remodeled kitchen with mocha cabinets, urban style overhead lighting, custom granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances & spacious opening from sink area overlooking the living room. Bedrooms are oversized with brand new fixtures & ceiling fans. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Bathroom boasts custom granite top vanity with mocha cabinets, new toilet, vanity lighting & bathtub with custom vertical tile surround & matching penny round accent. Perfectly situated minutes from ASU, US 60 & direct bus line up Rural Rd. Ready for August 1st move in!

FOR FULL LIST OF HOMES AVAILABLE, VISIT: www.eandgrealestate.com

Rent - $1,095 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,095
Admin Fee - $100
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Pet Fee - $250

Call or text for a viewing today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
michael@eandgrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE2369425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 have any available units?
2725 S Rural Rd #37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 have?
Some of 2725 S Rural Rd #37's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 S Rural Rd #37 currently offering any rent specials?
2725 S Rural Rd #37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 S Rural Rd #37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 S Rural Rd #37 is pet friendly.
Does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 offer parking?
No, 2725 S Rural Rd #37 does not offer parking.
Does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 S Rural Rd #37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 have a pool?
Yes, 2725 S Rural Rd #37 has a pool.
Does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 have accessible units?
No, 2725 S Rural Rd #37 does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 S Rural Rd #37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 S Rural Rd #37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College