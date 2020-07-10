2652 E Oakleaf

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f79a11014 ---- .Oaks Townhouse .Single level on upper floor .Living room—Ceiling Fan .Dining room/area—Ceiling Fan .Storage room .Single covered carport .Unit near the Community pool facility .Washer/dryer coin operated in carport area .Over-sized bedrooms *Sorry, no pets are permitted at this property. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit $625.00 Refundable Deposit $300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email us if you have any questions regarding this listing info@prsrentals.com