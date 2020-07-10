All apartments in Tempe


Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

2652 E Oakleaf

2652 East Oakleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2652 East Oakleaf Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f79a11014 ---- .Oaks Townhouse .Single level on upper floor .Living room&mdash;Ceiling Fan .Dining room/area&mdash;Ceiling Fan .Storage room .Single covered carport .Unit near the Community pool facility .Washer/dryer coin operated in carport area .Over-sized bedrooms *Sorry, no pets are permitted at this property. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit $625.00 Refundable Deposit $300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email us if you have any questions regarding this listing info@prsrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 E Oakleaf have any available units?
2652 E Oakleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 E Oakleaf have?
Some of 2652 E Oakleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 E Oakleaf currently offering any rent specials?
2652 E Oakleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 E Oakleaf pet-friendly?
No, 2652 E Oakleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2652 E Oakleaf offer parking?
Yes, 2652 E Oakleaf offers parking.
Does 2652 E Oakleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 E Oakleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 E Oakleaf have a pool?
Yes, 2652 E Oakleaf has a pool.
Does 2652 E Oakleaf have accessible units?
No, 2652 E Oakleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 E Oakleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 E Oakleaf does not have units with dishwashers.

