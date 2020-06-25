All apartments in Tempe
2634 S ELM Street

2634 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2634 South Elm Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AMAZING HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION!! This one level 4 bedroom house has everything you would ever need at an affordable rate! Don't waste your money at a luxury apartment or condominium when you can have this! This home has an open living space with nice finishes throughout. Slip away and enjoy your own private pool, while being within 1.5 miles of the ASU, conveniently located to shopping at Tempe Marketplace, Starbucks, and many other local dining spots. Conveniently located near city transportation and ASU Orbit Bus stops! Get this house before its gone! Available to move in July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 S ELM Street have any available units?
2634 S ELM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 S ELM Street have?
Some of 2634 S ELM Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 S ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
2634 S ELM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 S ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 2634 S ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2634 S ELM Street offer parking?
No, 2634 S ELM Street does not offer parking.
Does 2634 S ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 S ELM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 S ELM Street have a pool?
Yes, 2634 S ELM Street has a pool.
Does 2634 S ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 2634 S ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 S ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 S ELM Street has units with dishwashers.
