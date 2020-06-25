2634 S ELM Street

Amenities

AMAZING HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION!! This one level 4 bedroom house has everything you would ever need at an affordable rate! Don't waste your money at a luxury apartment or condominium when you can have this! This home has an open living space with nice finishes throughout. Slip away and enjoy your own private pool, while being within 1.5 miles of the ASU, conveniently located to shopping at Tempe Marketplace, Starbucks, and many other local dining spots. Conveniently located near city transportation and ASU Orbit Bus stops! Get this house before its gone! Available to move in July 1st