2521 S. Kachina Circle
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

2521 S. Kachina Circle

2521 South Kachina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2521 South Kachina Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2521 S. Kachina Circle Available 07/01/19 4 Bedroom Tempe Home - Location, Location, Location!! This 4 bedroom home is on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac, close to the 101, 60, 202, ASU, Light rail, shopping centers, entertainment and more!

The home was recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, granite countertops, brick-joint tile layout, modern bathrooms and neutral carpet. The home has a huge back yard, a 2 car garage and 3 additional parking spaces in the driveway.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT! Home is shown by appointment only.

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY

$50/Month discount offered for a 24 month lease

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:
3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income
700 or better credit score (under 700 may be considered with higher security deposit)
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years
No pets

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS - DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax - $2,341.40
Refundable security deposit dependent on credit - $2,300 - $3,450.00
Application fee - $40 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee - $100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 S. Kachina Circle have any available units?
2521 S. Kachina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 S. Kachina Circle have?
Some of 2521 S. Kachina Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 S. Kachina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2521 S. Kachina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 S. Kachina Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2521 S. Kachina Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2521 S. Kachina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2521 S. Kachina Circle offers parking.
Does 2521 S. Kachina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 S. Kachina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 S. Kachina Circle have a pool?
No, 2521 S. Kachina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2521 S. Kachina Circle have accessible units?
No, 2521 S. Kachina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 S. Kachina Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 S. Kachina Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
