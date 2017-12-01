Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2521 S. Kachina Circle Available 07/01/19 4 Bedroom Tempe Home - Location, Location, Location!! This 4 bedroom home is on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac, close to the 101, 60, 202, ASU, Light rail, shopping centers, entertainment and more!



The home was recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, granite countertops, brick-joint tile layout, modern bathrooms and neutral carpet. The home has a huge back yard, a 2 car garage and 3 additional parking spaces in the driveway.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT! Home is shown by appointment only.



ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY



$50/Month discount offered for a 24 month lease



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

700 or better credit score (under 700 may be considered with higher security deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

No pets



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS - DEPENDENT ON CREDIT

First month rent including tax - $2,341.40

Refundable security deposit dependent on credit - $2,300 - $3,450.00

Application fee - $40 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee - $100



