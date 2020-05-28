All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2505 S Kachina Cir
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

2505 S Kachina Cir

2505 South Kachina Circle · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

2505 South Kachina Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bd/2 ba house for rent in Tempe!!! Close to ASU, 101, 60, and 202 freeways, this home is an absolute bargain. Great home nestled in a Tempe neighborhood near park & lake. This light & bright home features a huge rec/game room, tons of storage space, garden tub in guest bath, ceiling fans throughout to help cut down on cooling costs, full size washer and dryer, plenty of parking, and much more. Act fast as this one won't last long! Landscaping included in rent! Available for lease through 7/31/2020. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 S Kachina Cir have any available units?
2505 S Kachina Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 S Kachina Cir have?
Some of 2505 S Kachina Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 S Kachina Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2505 S Kachina Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 S Kachina Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 S Kachina Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2505 S Kachina Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2505 S Kachina Cir offers parking.
Does 2505 S Kachina Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 S Kachina Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 S Kachina Cir have a pool?
No, 2505 S Kachina Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2505 S Kachina Cir have accessible units?
No, 2505 S Kachina Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 S Kachina Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 S Kachina Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
