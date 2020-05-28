2505 S Kachina Cir

Amenities

Amazing 3 bd/2 ba house for rent in Tempe!!! Close to ASU, 101, 60, and 202 freeways, this home is an absolute bargain. Great home nestled in a Tempe neighborhood near park & lake. This light & bright home features a huge rec/game room, tons of storage space, garden tub in guest bath, ceiling fans throughout to help cut down on cooling costs, full size washer and dryer, plenty of parking, and much more. Act fast as this one won't last long! Landscaping included in rent! Available for lease through 7/31/2020. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!