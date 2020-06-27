2504 S Jentilly Lane

Amenities

Available 08/01/2019 - Perfect for 2019-2020 School Year! Wonderful ranch style home full of charm and character! A feeling of spaciousness makes this the perfect home for family or college living. Over sized kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and super open floor plan - Perfect for Entertaining! Garage converted into huge master suite + 3 additional bedrooms! Fresh paint, new carpet and HUGE closets. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Backyard features a spacious covered patio and tons of space. INCREDIBLE LOCATION just minutes to everything - ASU, 101/202 freeways, shopping, dining and MORE!