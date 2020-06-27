All apartments in Tempe
2504 S Jentilly Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

2504 S Jentilly Lane

2504 South Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2504 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/2019 - Perfect for 2019-2020 School Year! Wonderful ranch style home full of charm and character! A feeling of spaciousness makes this the perfect home for family or college living. Over sized kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and super open floor plan - Perfect for Entertaining! Garage converted into huge master suite + 3 additional bedrooms! Fresh paint, new carpet and HUGE closets. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Backyard features a spacious covered patio and tons of space. INCREDIBLE LOCATION just minutes to everything - ASU, 101/202 freeways, shopping, dining and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 S Jentilly Lane have any available units?
2504 S Jentilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 S Jentilly Lane have?
Some of 2504 S Jentilly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 S Jentilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 S Jentilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 S Jentilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2504 S Jentilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2504 S Jentilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2504 S Jentilly Lane offers parking.
Does 2504 S Jentilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 S Jentilly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 S Jentilly Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 S Jentilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 S Jentilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 S Jentilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 S Jentilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 S Jentilly Lane has units with dishwashers.
