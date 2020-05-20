All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

2417 South Newberry Road

2417 South Newberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2417 South Newberry Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage close to ASU. Broadway & Terrace. Come with appliances refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwaher, microwave, washer and dryer. Has ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Block wall fencing around yard. Quiet has neighborhood. House has a beautiful kitchen open to a large family room with a fire place. I do have tenant in home please do not bother them. I have serveral other houses fro rent. All Available August 1st. Contact Pam 602-818-7613 or pamlawjack@aol.com

(RLNE4870477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 South Newberry Road have any available units?
2417 South Newberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 South Newberry Road have?
Some of 2417 South Newberry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 South Newberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2417 South Newberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 South Newberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2417 South Newberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2417 South Newberry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2417 South Newberry Road offers parking.
Does 2417 South Newberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 South Newberry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 South Newberry Road have a pool?
No, 2417 South Newberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2417 South Newberry Road have accessible units?
No, 2417 South Newberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 South Newberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 South Newberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
