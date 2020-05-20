2417 South Newberry Road

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage close to ASU. Broadway & Terrace. Come with appliances refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwaher, microwave, washer and dryer. Has ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Block wall fencing around yard. Quiet has neighborhood. House has a beautiful kitchen open to a large family room with a fire place. I do have tenant in home please do not bother them. I have serveral other houses fro rent. All Available August 1st. Contact Pam 602-818-7613 or pamlawjack@aol.com



