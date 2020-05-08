All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 238 E Ellis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
238 E Ellis Dr
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

238 E Ellis Dr

238 East Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

238 East Ellis Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5de043202e ---- Extraordinary Renovations Make This Home an Ultra Modern Stand Out! Enter to All Tiled Great Room w/ Stunning Staircase amid Family Rm w/ Stone Fireplace, Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Fully Tiled Splash Surround, Rich Dark Cabinetry, Upgraded S/S Appliances; Dining Area w/ Gorgeous Chandelier; Living Rm w/ Plantation Shutters & 12\' Ceiling w/ Wood Beams. French Doors Open to Large Covered Patio, Grass Yard, Rocked Area for RV Parking, RV Gate & No HOA! All Bedrooms Are Upstairs & Master Features 2nd Stone Fireplace, 2 Walk-in Closets, Linen Pantry, Dual Sinks, Marble & Glass Tile Shower. Carpeted Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans Throughout. Garage is Extra Wide & Extra Deep, Epoxy Floor, Fully Painted, Loads of Storage. Amazing Tempe Location. Tenant Occupied until 6/30/19. Call for showings!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.8%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 E Ellis Dr have any available units?
238 E Ellis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 E Ellis Dr have?
Some of 238 E Ellis Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 E Ellis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
238 E Ellis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 E Ellis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 E Ellis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 238 E Ellis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 238 E Ellis Dr offers parking.
Does 238 E Ellis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 E Ellis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 E Ellis Dr have a pool?
No, 238 E Ellis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 238 E Ellis Dr have accessible units?
No, 238 E Ellis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 238 E Ellis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 E Ellis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College