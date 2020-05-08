238 E Ellis Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5de043202e ---- Extraordinary Renovations Make This Home an Ultra Modern Stand Out! Enter to All Tiled Great Room w/ Stunning Staircase amid Family Rm w/ Stone Fireplace, Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Fully Tiled Splash Surround, Rich Dark Cabinetry, Upgraded S/S Appliances; Dining Area w/ Gorgeous Chandelier; Living Rm w/ Plantation Shutters & 12\' Ceiling w/ Wood Beams. French Doors Open to Large Covered Patio, Grass Yard, Rocked Area for RV Parking, RV Gate & No HOA! All Bedrooms Are Upstairs & Master Features 2nd Stone Fireplace, 2 Walk-in Closets, Linen Pantry, Dual Sinks, Marble & Glass Tile Shower. Carpeted Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans Throughout. Garage is Extra Wide & Extra Deep, Epoxy Floor, Fully Painted, Loads of Storage. Amazing Tempe Location. Tenant Occupied until 6/30/19. Call for showings!



Application fee $45 per adult;
Admin fee $200; 
Fully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;
City tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.8%
Helping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military