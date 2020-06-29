2325 E Rio Salado Parkway.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access new construction

EIGHT WEEKS FREE RENT WITH $500 BONUS!* Brand new luxury apartment community in Tempe across from Chicago Cubs Spring Training Stadium! Convenient access to ASU, Mill Ave entertainment, Tempe Lake, Tempe Marketplace and freeway. Light and bright 1 bedroom features wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and gas cooktop. Nest Thermostat, full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closet and private patio. This pet-friendly community amenities include resort pool and spa, clubroom with gourmet kitchen and billiards, wi-fi lounge, 24 hour fitness center, grill stations and bike storage. *Restrictions Apply. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.