All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

2313 South Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2313 South Grandview Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
SIMPLY STUNNING!! This home has been fully remodeled very recently. Large greatroom with formal dining area. Kitchen has granite counters, gorgeous custom tile backsplash & skylight opening, breakfast bar, all nearly new stainless appliances, pantry, dark hardwood cabinetry, custom lighting, and is truly a cook's delight! It's fabulous! All baths remodeled with dark cabinetry custom sinks and highly upgraded fixtures and faucets. Powder room downstairs. Master suite down with exit to patio and separate jetted tub and shower and dual sinks and huge closet. Also, custom glasswork--spectacular! Upstairs two gigantic bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous hall bath. Inside laundry with full-size washer and dryer. No cats. Owner to approve a dog. No students at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have any available units?
2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College