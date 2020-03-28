2313 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

SIMPLY STUNNING!! This home has been fully remodeled very recently. Large greatroom with formal dining area. Kitchen has granite counters, gorgeous custom tile backsplash & skylight opening, breakfast bar, all nearly new stainless appliances, pantry, dark hardwood cabinetry, custom lighting, and is truly a cook's delight! It's fabulous! All baths remodeled with dark cabinetry custom sinks and highly upgraded fixtures and faucets. Powder room downstairs. Master suite down with exit to patio and separate jetted tub and shower and dual sinks and huge closet. Also, custom glasswork--spectacular! Upstairs two gigantic bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous hall bath. Inside laundry with full-size washer and dryer. No cats. Owner to approve a dog. No students at this time.