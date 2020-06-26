2301 E Concorda Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in Broadway Palms - Property Id: 133152



This is a wonderful 4 bdrm, 2 bath home in Tempe conveniently located near the 101 at Broadway. In a well established neighborhood w/homes built in the 1970s and close to Daumler Park and Roosevelt Elementary. Neutral finishes throughout this home. Living rm on the front of the home w/a large great room at the rear of the home. Practical u-shaped kitchen w/plenty of room for more than one cook & a breakfast bar to serve from. Saltillo tile in most of the living areas and new flooring will be installed in other living areas of the house prior to move in. Split plan has a good sized master w/a walk-in closet on one side & 3 bdrms on the other. A covered patio runs the entire length of the south facing back. Extra slab parking on the East side of the driveway with RV gate access to the side yard where there is more slab for extra cars or toys. Storage unit stays with the home.



More photos coming soon!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133152p

Property Id 133152



No Pets Allowed



