Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2301 E Concorda Dr

2301 East Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 East Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadway Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in Broadway Palms - Property Id: 133152

This is a wonderful 4 bdrm, 2 bath home in Tempe conveniently located near the 101 at Broadway. In a well established neighborhood w/homes built in the 1970s and close to Daumler Park and Roosevelt Elementary. Neutral finishes throughout this home. Living rm on the front of the home w/a large great room at the rear of the home. Practical u-shaped kitchen w/plenty of room for more than one cook & a breakfast bar to serve from. Saltillo tile in most of the living areas and new flooring will be installed in other living areas of the house prior to move in. Split plan has a good sized master w/a walk-in closet on one side & 3 bdrms on the other. A covered patio runs the entire length of the south facing back. Extra slab parking on the East side of the driveway with RV gate access to the side yard where there is more slab for extra cars or toys. Storage unit stays with the home.

More photos coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133152p
Property Id 133152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 E Concorda Dr have any available units?
2301 E Concorda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 E Concorda Dr have?
Some of 2301 E Concorda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 E Concorda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 E Concorda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 E Concorda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2301 E Concorda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2301 E Concorda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2301 E Concorda Dr offers parking.
Does 2301 E Concorda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 E Concorda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 E Concorda Dr have a pool?
No, 2301 E Concorda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2301 E Concorda Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 E Concorda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 E Concorda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 E Concorda Dr has units with dishwashers.
