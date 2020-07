Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! This nice tri-level home WILL NOT LAST it has newly updated kitchen and bathrooms, a great back yard with an RV gate on each side of the home. The living room is huge with an attached covered back porch. Family room on the bottom floor with plenty of storage. Right by Kiwanis Park, Western Canal and Ken McDonald Golf Course Call or Text Tracy Blackmon @ BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677 to set up your showing today!