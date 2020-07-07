Rent Calculator
2166 E PALMCROFT Drive
2166 E PALMCROFT Drive
2166 East Palmcroft Drive
Location
2166 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows East
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
3 BD 2 BA 1654 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN TEMPE. ALL APPLIANCES, WOOD FIREPLACE, TILE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS, LARGE BACKYARD WITH BUILT IN BBQ, RV GATE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
2166 E PALMCROFT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2166 E PALMCROFT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive offers parking.
Does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive have a pool?
No, 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive have accessible units?
No, 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 E PALMCROFT Drive has units with dishwashers.
