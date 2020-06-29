All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

2127 S Stanley Pl

2127 South Stanley Place · No Longer Available
Location

2127 South Stanley Place, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/820e50907f ---- Just in time for the 2019-2020 School year! AVAIL 8/7/2019. This beautiful brick home is located just minutes from ASU and Mill Ave! Perfect for both a family or roommate situation, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 separate living areas, and a kitchen complete with all appliances! Don\'t have a washer and dryer? No problem, this home already comes fully equipped! Don\'t wait to long, this home is sure not to last! STATUS: Occupied until 7/31. PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Close to ASU FLOORING: laminate, tile, carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, washer, dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1966 YARD: Desert Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 S Stanley Pl have any available units?
2127 S Stanley Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 S Stanley Pl have?
Some of 2127 S Stanley Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 S Stanley Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2127 S Stanley Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 S Stanley Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 S Stanley Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2127 S Stanley Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2127 S Stanley Pl offers parking.
Does 2127 S Stanley Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 S Stanley Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 S Stanley Pl have a pool?
No, 2127 S Stanley Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2127 S Stanley Pl have accessible units?
No, 2127 S Stanley Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 S Stanley Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 S Stanley Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

