2123 E. Bishop Dr. Available 06/01/20 Tempe Shalimar 3-Bedroom - Nice 3-Bedroom Home with 2-car Garage in Shalimar - close to US 60 and 101 Freeway. Single story - nice back yard with fruit tree, covered patio and grass area. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave are all included. Fireplace in Family Room. Lots of tile and wooden floor accents. Security Door in Front. Do not delay; will not last at this price and location. TENANTS IN UNTIL END OF MONTH. NO VIEWINGS AVAILABLE UNTIL THEN. YOU CAN APPLY AND BE PRE-APPROVED IF DESIRED, BASED ON PICTURES.



(RLNE2054407)