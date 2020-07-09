All apartments in Tempe
2123 E. Bishop Dr.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

2123 E. Bishop Dr.

2123 East Bishop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2123 East Bishop Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Santo Tomas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2123 E. Bishop Dr. Available 06/01/20 Tempe Shalimar 3-Bedroom - Nice 3-Bedroom Home with 2-car Garage in Shalimar - close to US 60 and 101 Freeway. Single story - nice back yard with fruit tree, covered patio and grass area. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave are all included. Fireplace in Family Room. Lots of tile and wooden floor accents. Security Door in Front. Do not delay; will not last at this price and location. TENANTS IN UNTIL END OF MONTH. NO VIEWINGS AVAILABLE UNTIL THEN. YOU CAN APPLY AND BE PRE-APPROVED IF DESIRED, BASED ON PICTURES.

(RLNE2054407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. have any available units?
2123 E. Bishop Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. have?
Some of 2123 E. Bishop Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 E. Bishop Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E. Bishop Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E. Bishop Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E. Bishop Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2123 E. Bishop Dr. offers parking.
Does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 E. Bishop Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. have a pool?
No, 2123 E. Bishop Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2123 E. Bishop Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E. Bishop Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 E. Bishop Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

