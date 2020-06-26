All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

2107 E. Yale Dr.

2107 East Yale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2107 East Yale Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2107 E. Yale Dr. Available 07/12/19 Tempe 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Pool and Upgrades - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JULY 12, 2017

1,773 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Tile and Carpet - Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar with Dining and Sunken Family Room w/Fireplace - Separate Sunken Living Room - Large Bedrooms, Master Bedroom Full Bath with Double Sinks - Private Pool with Full Pool Service Included, Covered Patio and Grass Area with Mature Tree, Front and Back Yard Water System - North/South Exposure - Two Car Electric Garage - Close to 101 and 60 and Optimist Park.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.

DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From McClintock go East on Baseline, South on Country Club Way, East on Yale to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Tempe Water

SCHOOLS: Fuller, Fees, Marcos de Niza High

$1,795.00 Rent + 1.8% Tax Per Month
$1,795.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a non-refundable cleaning fee.)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE2400855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 E. Yale Dr. have any available units?
2107 E. Yale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 E. Yale Dr. have?
Some of 2107 E. Yale Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 E. Yale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2107 E. Yale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 E. Yale Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2107 E. Yale Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2107 E. Yale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2107 E. Yale Dr. offers parking.
Does 2107 E. Yale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 E. Yale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 E. Yale Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2107 E. Yale Dr. has a pool.
Does 2107 E. Yale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2107 E. Yale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 E. Yale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 E. Yale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
