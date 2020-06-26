Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

2107 E. Yale Dr. Available 07/12/19 Tempe 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Pool and Upgrades - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JULY 12, 2017



1,773 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Tile and Carpet - Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar with Dining and Sunken Family Room w/Fireplace - Separate Sunken Living Room - Large Bedrooms, Master Bedroom Full Bath with Double Sinks - Private Pool with Full Pool Service Included, Covered Patio and Grass Area with Mature Tree, Front and Back Yard Water System - North/South Exposure - Two Car Electric Garage - Close to 101 and 60 and Optimist Park.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.



DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & BASELINE - From McClintock go East on Baseline, South on Country Club Way, East on Yale to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Tempe Water



SCHOOLS: Fuller, Fees, Marcos de Niza High



$1,795.00 Rent + 1.8% Tax Per Month

$1,795.00 Security Deposit ($450.00 of Security Deposit becomes a non-refundable cleaning fee.)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



(RLNE2400855)