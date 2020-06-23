All apartments in Tempe
2045 S College ave --

2045 South College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2045 South College Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bdrm/2 bath, 1500 sf home available for rent. Located 1.5 miles to ASU campus. Walk, bike or ride Orbit shuttle to ASU main campus, shopping, and downtown Tempe. House includes window blinds, ceiling fans, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, range with oven, garbage disposal. New faucets. Garage with opener and remote. Storage shed. Large enclosed 200 sf Arizona Room / enclosed partio area. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge fenced-in irrigated backyard. Walking distance to elementary & middle school, ASU main campus and downtown Tempe. Tenant responsible for mowing lawn, nothing else

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

